Laverne Barber Little, 87, died Nov. 4, 2022, at the Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland. Honoring her request, private graveside services were held at the Crystal Springs City Cemetery Nov. 6. Rev. Will Wilkerson officiated, with Ray Funeral Home handling arrangements.

Mrs. Little lived her entire life in Copiah County before moving to Cleveland in 2002 to be near her daughter. She was a member of Crystal Springs United Methodist Church.

Preceding Mrs. Little in death were her beloved son, Michael A. Whittington; and her husbands, Billy R. Whittington and Edwin Little. She and Edwin were able to share 43 years together before his death in December 1998. Also, she is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Burgess (H.B.) and Maggie Sykes Barber; her sister, Carolyn Barber Guynes; brother, Henry B. Barber Jr.; and a great-grandchild, Wyatt Johnson.

Survivors include her daughter and best friend, Leslie Little Griffin, and son-in-law, Keith; her brother, Jerry Barber, of Madison; six grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and a nephew.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Crystal Springs United Methodist Church, 306 West Georgetown Street, Crystal Springs, MS 39059.