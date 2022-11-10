Hazlehurst vs. Clarksdale By Editor | November 10, 2022 Hazlehurst High School’s defense makes one of many stops in the first round of playoffs against Clarksdale. Hazlehurst was victorious by a score of 26-6. (Photo by Crockett Action Shots) Posted in Sports Related Posts Colonels dominate on way to semi-finals November 10, 2022 Wesson upsets Union in first round of playoffs November 10, 2022 Cobras crush Tigers to secure playoff spot November 2, 2022 Hazlehurst vs. Raleigh November 2, 2022 Wesson vs. Hazlehurst October 6, 2022