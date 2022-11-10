Wesson upsets Union in first round of playoffs

By Rusty Newman

The Wesson Cobras made the long trip to Union Friday night as the No. 4 seed to take on the No. 1-seed Yellow Jackets. It took overtime for the Cobras to pull off the upset, and Cobra nation went wild as they won the game 34-28.

Things didn’t start so well for the Cobras as they received the opening kickoff. They were forced to punt the ball, in which a bad snap happened, allowing the Yellow Jackets to take the ball on the Cobras 40-yard line. Union scored on their first offensive play with a 40-yard pass-and-catch score. The extra point was good and with 9:40 left in the first quarter, Union led 7-0.

Wesson bounced right back and put together a 61-yard drive that ended with O’mari Johnson on a 4-yard touchdown run. The extra point was blocked and with 6:56 left in the first quarter, Union led 7-6.

