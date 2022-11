Creston Grady “Chuck” White, 67, of Kosciusko, passed away Nov. 9, 2022, at the Kosciusko Group Home. A funeral service was held Nov. 11 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at New Zion Cemetery.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, R. O. and Christine White; sisters, Joanne Slay and Jackie Shatzer; and brother, Larry White.

He is survived by his brother, Johnny White.