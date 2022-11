CJ Jackson III, 46, passed away Oct. 28, 2022. A funeral service was held Nov. 5 at Galilee M.B. Church. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Shnika Jackson; children, Cortez Jackson, Aliajh Jackson, and Ceshun Jackson; five grandchildren; and siblings, Mary Brent, Ray Jackson, Jamie Jackson, Norma Austin, Devon Maye, John Jackson, Marcus Jackson, R.C. Jackson, and Aaron Jackson.