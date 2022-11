Granterio Larriel Short, 36, passed away Oct. 22, 2022. A funeral service was held Nov. 5 at Antioch M.B. Church, with interment at White Bay Cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include his son, Tylon Short; mother, Sharlet Collins; brothers, Antoine Short and Houston Collins III; and sisters, Minyarisha Belton, Natarsha Short, and Kimberly Porter.