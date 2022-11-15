Mary “Judith” Stein Ross, 84, of Crystal Springs, passed peacefully at her home on Nov. 5, 2022, surrounded by family. She was devoted to her calling of being a wonderful wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Judith was a talented seamstress who created many works of art. She loved to cook and bake, and made sure everyone was fed and happy. Her passions included flowers, gardening, horses, bird watching, and traveling to Italy for their 50th wedding anniversary.

Judith accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior 47 years ago, and her testimony was a light shining brightly to all she touched. Our mom gave up her professional career to be a mother to many, both related by blood and by love. Her Christian witness continues to be an inspiration and will be for generations to come.

She is survived by Don J. Ros, Sr., her husband of 62 years; 12 children and spouses, 28 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her six siblings. Her legacy will live on in the lives of all who knew her. She will be buried on the family farm with a private graveside ceremony for the family. Please join us at her home from 1 to 5 p.m., Nov. 26, for a celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial can be given to the Center for Pregnancy Choices Jackson Metro.