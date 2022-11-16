Toys for Tots kicks off 75th year

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is celebrating its 75th year of delivering hope to children in need across the nation. U.S. Marines and volunteers will be conducting over 830 local toy collection and distribution campaigns in all 50 states, DC, Puerto Rico, Guam, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

This year, Toys for Tots will highlight our extraordinary Reserve Marines, past and present, as well as showcase the incredible effort from communities across the nation that has enabled Toys for Tots to support over 281 million less fortunate children.

Marines and volunteers engage with local businesses, media, and individuals within their communities to collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute those gifts to less-fortunate children, allowing them to experience the joy of Christmas or any celebrated holiday.

Donations may be dropped off locally at the following locations: Crystal Springs – Blossman Gas, Copiah Bank, City Hall, Crystal Springs Parks and Recreation Department, Sojourner Trucking Company, Springs of Praise World Outreach Center; Hazlehurst – Copiah Bank, City Hall, Hazlehurst Water Department, Instant Pay Day Loan; and Wesson – Copiah Bank.

To sign up for this year’s distribution, apply online at https://hazlehurst-ms.toysfortots.org. The deadline to apply is Dec. 3.

For more information, contact Deonka Boozier Mazie at 601-863-9763 or hazlehurst.ms@toysfortots.org.