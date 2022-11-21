Ben Charles Newman (Benny), of Wesson, a loving son, brother, nephew, uncle, and friend, passed away on Nov. 16, 2022.

A funeral service was held Nov. 19 at First Presbyterian Church of Hazlehurst, with burial at the Wesson Cemetery.

Benny touched countless people with his stable presence and kind heart, and he will be deeply missed and gratefully remembered by all who had the good fortune of knowing and sharing life with him.

He is survived by his parents, Charles and Peggy Newman; sister, Kyle; three brothers, Cliff (Tammy), Nelson (Kelli), and Jarrett Newman; as well as nieces, Ashton Newman, Natalie Newman, Regan Newman, and Taylor Beasley Burke; nephew, Colton Newman; great-aunts, Francis Scarborough and Alice Kuhn; aunt, Ruby Loyd; uncles, Dupree Newman (Ann) and Alfred Newman (Vicki); and many other loved family members.