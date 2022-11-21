Carey Sim James, 75, of Hazlehurst, passed away Nov. 15, 2022, at St. Dominic Medical Center. A funeral service was held Nov. 18 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Burial was at Sardis Cemetery.

Mr. James was a native and lifelong resident of Copiah County. He served in the Army Reserve. Mr. James was county road manager for Copiah County and later served as consultant to the engineer. He attended Poplar Springs Baptist Church and was a member of Sardis Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carey Ellis and Lula Beard James; and sister, Wilma James Strong.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Johnson James; daughters, Melissa James Edwards of Katy, Texas; and Lindsay James Buford, of Brandon; and grandchildren, Corbin Ray Edwards and McKenzie Buford.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ or St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.