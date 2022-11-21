Curtis McManus

Curtis Jones McManus, 46, of Wesson, passed from this life Nov. 15, 2022. A funeral service was held Nov. 18 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst, with burial at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Hazlehurst.

Curtis was born on March 10, 1976, in Hazlehurst. He fought a lengthy illness and is now rejoicing in the presence of Jesus.

Curtis lived a life full of adventure and made many friends along the way. He had many talents in the HVAC industry and loved playing cornhole every chance he got. He will be dearly missed, and his family appreciates all of the love and prayers received. Life without Curtis will never be the same but to know that he is no longer suffering brings peace to his family, especially his girls.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara Jean and Vern McManus Sr.; brothers, Timothy McManus and James (Jimmy) McManus; and nieces, Sabrina and Candace McManus.

He is survived by his daughters, Chelsea McManus, of Smithdale; Caylea Beth McManus, of Wesson; and Chloee McManus, of Wesson; brothers, Vern McManus Jr., of Hazlehurst; Shelby McManus (Cassandra), of Richland; Scott McManus (Tracy), of Pattison; Brian McManus (Tammy), of Pensacola, Fla.; sister, Diana Channell (Terry), of Wesson; sister-in-law, Sara McManus, of Hazlehurst; one granddaughter, Kinley Faye McManus; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.