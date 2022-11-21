Linda Norman Hood, 63, of Hazlehurst, passed away Nov. 16, 2022. A funeral service was held Nov. 21 at Hazlehurst United Methodist Church, with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

She was preceded in death by a son, Perry Brandt Hood; parents, Dudley and June Clark Norman; and brother, Rodney Norman.

She is survived by her husband, Perry Hood; son, Brandon Hood (Lanie), of Crystal Springs; daughter, Chelsey Hood Wilkinson (Mitchell), of Hazlehurst; and grandchildren, Brandt Hood and Braydon Hood.