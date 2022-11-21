Rae Sullivan, 96, of Crystal Springs, passed away Nov. 12, 2022, at University Medical Center in Jackson. A funeral service was held Nov. 16 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Mrs. Sullivan, a native of Copiah County, was a retired longtime nurse at Pine Crest Guest Home in Hazlehurst. She and her late husband, Benton Sullivan, loved to make various crafts together for flea markets. They also loved to travel together, especially out West.

Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by her son, Tommy Sullivan; her grandson, Cody Sullivan; and her parents, Howard and Molly McLendon.

She is survived by her daughter, Virginia Delaney (Kenneth); sons, Bobby Sullivan (Susan) and Danny Sullivan (Carol); grandchildren, Ken Delaney, Kim Lazzell, Glenda Sullivan, Michael Sullivan, Robbie Sullivan, Angie Teasley, Rebecca Savitts, and Christi Gaetaniello; 20 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.