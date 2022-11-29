Copiah safe room to open today

The Copiah County Safe Room, located at 1060 Epps Lan, Hazlehurst (near Interstate 55 at the Gallman exit) will open at 12 Noon Tuesday, Nov. 29 to provide a safe location for those concerned about stormy weather forecast through midnight. Tables, chairs, and a water fountain are provided at the location.

Anyone needing food, drinks, snacks, and pillows or blankets, should bring these items with them.