John R. Smith

John Robert (Johnny) Smith, 70, of Hazlehurst, passed away Nov. 21, 2022, at Copiah County Medical Center. A funeral service was held Nov. 25 at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst, with burial at Lakewood South.

Johnny was a 1970 graduate of Wingfield High School. After high school, he went to work for AT&T in Jackson and transferred to New Orleans. After leaving AT&T, he worked in various areas of construction. He enjoyed reading his Bible, waterskiing, woodworking, and tending to his flowers. He was a fan of NASCAR, University of Georgia football, and New Orleans Saints.

He was preceded in death by his father, James R. Smith.

He is survived by his mother, Margaret Zellner Smith; sister, Anne S. Muncie (Paul), of Florence; brother, Jackson B. Smith, of Hazlehurst; nephews, James R. Muncie (Jim), of New Albany; and Christopher Beau Smith, of Gulfport; and great-nieces, Maggie Grace Muncie and Mary Clayton Muncie, both of New Albany.

Family requests no flowers or food.