Tommy Calloway, 79, of Hazlehurst, passed away Nov. 21, 2022, at Copiah County Medical Center. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mr. Calloway served in the Army National Guard. He was owner and operator of Calloway’s Auto Repair for over 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas C. Calloway; mother, Myrtie M. Bell Calloway; and brother, Lary Calloway.

He is survived by his son, Keith Calloway (Teresa), of Wesson; daughter, Candy Ramsey (Terrell), of Crystal Springs; sisters, Connie Hawkins, Donna Allen, Nancy McCardle, and Cindy McManus, all of Hazlehurst; and grandchildren, Colby Calloway and Ryon Ramsey.