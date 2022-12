James Wesley Tanner, 77, passed away Nov. 23, 2022. A funeral service was held Nov. 29 at Greater Damascus Church of Christ (Holiness) USA in Hazlehurst, with interment at Hazlehurst City Cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, O’Nell Tanner; sons, Howard Tillman Jr., Lewis Tillman, Dennis Tanner, and Jarvis Tanner; sister, Doris Womack; special daughter, Lagracha Carter; and several grandchildren.