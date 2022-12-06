Funeral services for Jimmy Lee Munn were held Dec. 7, 2022, at Rocky Hill Baptist Church in Wesson, with burial following in the Rocky Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Alvin Lyons officiated, with Brookhaven Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Munn, 76, of Wesson, passed from this life on Dec. 3 at home with his loving family by his side. He was born on June 29, 1946, in Wesson to James Lee Munn and Mildred Katherine Hester. He worked for many years as an independent truck driver. Jimmy Lee enjoyed going to the Moose Lodge and playing pranks on his friends and family. He loved his grandkids and great-grandkids. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.

Preceding him in death were his parents, James Lee and Mildred Munn; wife, Kathy Diane Munn; son, Shane Lee Munn; and sister, Francis Britt.

Survivors are his daughter, Sheila Munn; grandchildren, Clayton Munn (Jenna), Cody Munn, and Sawyer Munn; great-grandchildren, Tateum Munn and Hazel Munn; sister, Kathleen Russell; his daughter-in-law, Missy Munn; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Heart of Hospice staff and the caregivers and all those who sent prayers up in his behalf.