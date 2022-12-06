Laura Little Westmoreland, 67, of Crystal Springs, passed away Nov. 25, 2022. A memorial service was held Dec. 6 at First Presbyterian Church, Crystal Springs.

Laura was born on April 14, 1955, in Hazlehurst to Dr. James Earl Little Jr. and Alice Hutchison Little. She grew up in Crystal Springs.

Laura graduated from Copiah Academy in 1973. She attended Mississippi State University, where she was a member and officer of Delta Gamma Fraternity. She achieved a long career in banking. She also served as a justice court judge and a city judge for Crystal Springs.

Laura and Steven Paul Westmoreland Sr. were married in 1978 in First Presbyterian Church of Crystal Springs, where Laura was a lifetime member.

Laura was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Steven Paul Westmoreland Sr.; and her mother, Alice Hutchison Little.

She is survived by her father, Dr. James Earl Little Jr.; her sister, Susan Little Risher; her sons, Steve Westmoreland Jr., Wade Westmoreland, and Cole Westmoreland; and three grandchildren.

Laura will be remembered for her love of gardening, her devotion to her friends and family, her sense of humor, and her kindness to others.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 316 East Marion Avenue, Crystal Springs, MS 39059.