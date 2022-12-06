WCU announces Dean’s List scholars By Editor | December 6, 2022 William Carey University announces the undergraduate Dean’s List scholars for the fall 2022 trimester. Dean’s List scholars must have at least a 3.5 grade point average. Earning this recognition is Brandy Michelle White, of Wesson. Posted in News Related Posts Seasonal flu vaccinations now available at all county health departments November 17, 2022 State accepting design submissions for next official car tag November 16, 2022 Toys for Tots kicks off 75th year November 16, 2022 CCLC students join recycling program November 12, 2022 Georgetown Friday Nights on Main ends with a bang November 10, 2022