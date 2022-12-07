Ag and forestry museum hosts annual Homestead for the Holidays

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will host the annual Homestead for the Holidays event from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9. Admission is $8 per person for ages 3 and up.

Enjoy breakfast for supper, story time with Mrs. Claus, and get your picture made with Santa and Rudolph. Take a stroll through Small Town and see various agricultural demonstrations. Visit the Fortenberry-Parkman Farmstead and experience Christmas during the early 1920s.

Carousel, train rides, and hayrides will be available, as well as live music throughout the grounds. Make sure to write a letter to Santa on a limited-edition postcard, printed in the Small-Town Print Shop; Stop by the General Store for an old-fashioned glass bottle drink while browsing the wares and unique Mississippi-made products that make great gifts and stocking stuffers.

Experience the “Tasty Side of Agriculture” with cinnamon bread, gingerbread loaf, candy-cane cookies, and more, offered for sale at the old Filling Station located in Small Town across from the General Store.

Homestead for the Holidays is sponsored in part by the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board, the Mississippi Beef Council, Cal-Maine Foods Inc., Mississippi Poultry Association, Mississippi Loggers Association, and the Dairy Alliance.

The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum, located at 1150 Lakeland Drive in Jackson, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about the Museum, call 601- 432-4500 or 1-800-844-8687, or visit www.msagmuseum.org. The Ag Museum is a division of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce.