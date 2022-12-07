CS Christmas Lighting Contest set for Dec. 15

Chautauqua Garden Club members recently helped with decorating Chautauqua Park and are now ready for Crystal Springs citizens to decorate their homes.

The club invites all residents within the city limits of Crystal Springs to participate in the annual Christmas Lighting Contest to be held on Thursday night, Dec. 15, by decorating doors, windows, houses, or businesses. Lights should be on from 6 to 8 p.m. for judging.

Categories to be judged include: Best Door, Best Window, Best Overall, True Meaning of Christmas, Children’s Christmas, Best Christmas Lights, and Best Commercial. Decorations must be visible from the street and may be indoor or outdoor. Last year’s winners are ineligible for first place in the same category, unless decorations have been changed.

The club offers a couple of tips – use some fresh greenery and cover spotlights so they are not seen from the street.