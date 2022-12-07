Santa’s Runway open for season

Santa’s Runway drive-thru Christmas light display in Pattison is now open for the season. In the 1/4-mile drive of 100,000 static and synchronized lights, enjoy displays such as “Snowman’s Hill,” “Elf Land,” “Mega Tree,” “The Tree Farm,” “Leaping Stars,” “Wall of Snowflakes,” and more. The display is courtesy of David Parks and is located at 1028 Parks Drive, Pattison. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. nightly, through Jan. 1. Parks support Socks for Heroes and provides a collection point for needed items at the drive-thru.