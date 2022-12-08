Hazlehurst Business of the Month

Copiah County Medical Center was named November’s Business of the Month by the Hazlehurst Area Chamber of Commerce. Lisa Purser, executive director of the Hazlehurst Chamber, presented the award to Dr. William Morgan, CEO. Pictured are (from left) Nick Arrington, Alfa Insurance; Kayla Berch, Trustmark; Kristi Carney, CCMC community outreach coordinator; Pastor Victor Willis Sr., Hazlehurst United Methodist Church; Purser; Morgan; Theresa Harvey, CCMC CNO; and Julie Mattingly, CCMC HR director.