Helen Fortenberry

Helen McHenry Fortenberry, 75, of Brandon, passed away at her home Dec. 10, 2022. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 15, at Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Mrs. Fortenberry, a native of Delhi, La., was the assistant manager at Lifeway Christian Bookstore when she retired. She graduated in 1965 from Crystal Springs High School before continuing her education at Co-Lin Community College and at Mississippi State University. She enjoyed woodworking and loved spending all her time with her grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd McHenry Sr. and Mary Bullock McHenry; brother, Floyd McHenry Jr.; and sister, Bettie McHenry.

She is survived by her husband, Kenny Fortenberry; daughter, Tonja Luttell (Eric); sister, Marry Ellen McHenry; brother, Glen McHenry; and grandchildren, Lily Burghard and Rowan Luttell.