Mattie Norals, 94, passed away Nov. 25, 2022. A funeral service was held Dec. 3 at Hickory Flat M.B. Church in Pattison, with interment at the church cemetery. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include her children, Herbert Short, Jerelean Hardges, Sammie Earl Short, Dennis Short, and Gracie Hamlin; and 20 grandchildren.