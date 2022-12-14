Ruby Nell “Nellie” Smith

Nellie Smith was born Jan. 8, 1928, to Wyatt Hopsie Mahon and Lillis Hallman, of Crystal Springs. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, at her home in Terry on Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 94.

She married Ernest G. Smith Sr. on Dec. 21, 1945, and has six children. The two were married for 38 years until he passed away Oct. 2, 1983.

Nellie enjoyed working at Walmart as a door greeter for 22 years. She enjoyed playing bingo, going on various church trips, listening to music, and singing and dancing any time she could. She loved seeing and interacting with her community. As much as she adored greeting friendly faces, her relationship with Jesus always came first, which has shown in the way she loved and cherished her family.

Nellie provided comfort, love, compassion, kindness, wisdom, and shelter to her children and grandchildren. She would always be there for anyone that needed help. Those who encountered her recall how her sweet spirit blessed them and filled their hearts with happiness and joy. Her blue eyes and beautiful smile would light up a room and in an instant, you would feel peace and calmness by being in her presence. Next to Jesus, being with her family was her favorite thing. She loved all her children, grandchildren, greats and great-greats; they were her proudest accomplishments. She would often say, “I was blessed with the prettiest family. I don’t have one ugly one.” Her favorite season was Christmas, and it is no surprise God called her home during this season of giving and love. She was the rock who held us together, and she will be deeply missed. We find comfort knowing she is our guardian angel and in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Nellie had a special bond with her great-grandchildren. The love she instilled in these great-grandchildren will forever be engraved in their hearts.

Nellie was proceeded in death by her parents, husband, seven brothers, and four sisters.

She is survived by six children, Ernest G. Smith Jr. (Alisa), Jimmy Smith (Melinda), David Smith (Terri), Janice Smith Robinson, Roger Smith (Paula), and Lisa Smith Vance (Mike); 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services for Nellie Smith were held Dec. 7 at First Baptist Church of Crystal Springs. Graveside service followed at Lakewood Memorial South Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services handled the arrangements.