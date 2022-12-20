Catherine Taylor, 76, of Crystal Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 15, 2022. A funeral service was held Dec. 19 at First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs, with burial at Rocky Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Wesson. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

Catherine was an active member of First Baptist Church, Crystal Springs. She enjoyed spending time with her Sunday school class and was very thankful for the loving friendships they shared. She loved working at Copiah Bank. She loved her church and was very loved by her church family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charlie Williams; mother, Aline Williams; and brothers, Billy Williams, Jeffrey Williams, and Danny Williams.

She is survived by her spouse, James Ray Taylor; sisters, Margaret Martin, of Wesson; and Betty Smith, of Bogue Chitto; nieces, Kristy Gates (Bobby II), Lucy Gates, Leigha Gates, Caitlin Williams, and Vickie Newman (Henry); and nephews, Cameron Williams and Terry Smith (Suzanne).