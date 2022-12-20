Corrine M. Anderson, 85, passed away Dec. 11, 2022. A funeral service was held at Antioch M.B. Church in Hazlehurst, with interment at Hazlehurst City Cemetery. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Emma Jean Cotton

Emma Jean Cotton, 76, passed away Nov. 26, 2022. A funeral service was held Dec. 8 at New Mt. Zion M.B. Church in Hazlehurst. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include her husband, Will Roy Cotton; brothers, Alvin Carter and Percy E. Fields Jr.; sisters, Patricia E. Adams and Helen A. King; daughter, Davre Moffett Ellis; and two grandchildren.