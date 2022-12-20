Deborah Jacobson, 70, of Terry, passed away Dec. 9, 2022. A funeral service was held Dec. 15 at Gallman Baptist Church, with burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled the arrangements.

Debbie was a cornerstone in many lives; a loving mother, grandmother, and wife; a devout Christian who loved everyone as her own. Debbie was a career nurse and professional dog groomer. She brought light and guidance into many lives with her honest and cheerful heart. She will live on to be remembered for her humorous nature and her loving character.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Earl Jacobson; son, Hailey Jacobson; brother, Bailey Anderson; and sister, Patricia Holmes.

She is survived by sons, Michael Jacobson and Randall (Randy) Jacobson; brothers, Thomas (Tommy) Anderson and Samuel (Sammy) Anderson; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.