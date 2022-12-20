Delores Polk Mack, of Hazlehurst, transitioned on Dec. 9, 2022, at the King’s Daughters Hospital in Brookhaven. She was born Dec. 6, 1945. She was a cherished wife and mom.

Preceding her in death were her parents, the Alex Polk Jr. and Harriet Robinson Polk; and her husband, whom she married in 1962, the late Charlie Mack, Jr.

Leaving to cherish her memories and placed on the mantle of their hearts are her two daughters, Cheryl Mack Vargas and Eileen Mack Osgood; two sons-in-love, Manuel Dejesus Vargas Parra and Robert Osgood; five sisters, Shirley Polk, Dora Dee, Regina Polk Harris, Claudia Polk Brooks, and Dr. Voletta Polk Williams; one brother, Edward L. Polk; a brother-in-love Richard Williams; two sisters-in-love, Shirley Grey and Cinderilla Polk; two godchildren, Rico Stevenson and Azariah Polk; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family.

She was a devout community servant and served in numerous civic local, regional, and national organizations. Her service to the community was noteworthy. She was educated in Claiborne County Public School District and New Orleans, La. She was a member of the class of 1965 Addison High School and her graduate education was at the University of New Orleans.

Her involvement included but is not limited to: a substitute teacher in whom the students were endeared to her, devoted foster mom, member of the NAACP, the FDP, election commissioner for Claiborne County, a member of the Mercy Seat M.B. Church where she served as the chairman of the Mother’s Board, Claiborne County Democratic Executive Committee, (chairperson several times) TEAM, Inc. (non-profit organization and served as president one term), member of Claiborne County Hospital Board of Directors, and she supported most of the community service organizations and areas.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate cards. Cards maybe forwarded to 523 Lake St. A-3, Hazlehurst, MS 39083.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Stringer Funeral Home, Hazlehurst. Dismissal and departure were Dec. 17 at Holly Grove Cemetery, Hermanville.