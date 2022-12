Jerry Glen Poindexter, 68, passed away Dec. 2, 2022. A funeral service was held Dec. 10 at Antioch M.B. Church in Hazlehurst, with interment at Hazlehurst City Cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include his son, Jerry Poindexter Jr.; spouse, Carolyn Poindexter; brother, Donnie Poindexter; and sisters, Sandra McKinzie and Jacqueline Harper.