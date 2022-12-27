James Douglas, 73, of Hazlehurst, passed away Dec. 15, 2022. A funeral service was held Dec. 18 at Centerpoint Cowboy Church, with burial at Centerpoint Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mr. Douglas enjoyed coon hunting, fishing, and deer hunting.

He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Douglas Sr.; and his mother, Estelle Douglas.

He is survived by his wife, Louise Douglas; daughters, Virginia “Gennie” Cole (Ricky), of Brookhaven; Renea Sills (Chad), of Wesson; and Kim Gladden (Jeff), of Wesson; sisters, Linda Hedgepeth (Harold) and Mary Faye Lewis (Richard), all of Crystal Springs; grandchildren, Haleigh Cutrer (Cody), Leanne Speir (Bubba), Lori Beth Brock (Gregory), Hunter Strong (Lizzie), CJ Sills, BreAnna Gladden, Brandon Gladden, Ryker Gladden, and Bella Sills; and great-grandchildren, Graycee Speir, Gunnar Speir, Bentlee Cutrer, Aubreann Brock, and Paxton Brock.