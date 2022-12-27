Judith Ann McLendon

Judith Ann “Judy” McLendon, 75, of Rockport, died peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 18, 2022. A funeral service was held Dec. 21 at Unity Baptist Church. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Judy worked for Farm Bureau and retired after over 40 years of service. Those who knew Judy appreciated her dry wit and compassion for others. Although she had no children of her own, her nieces and nephews were her heart.

Judy was active in her church. Her greatest ministry was Operation Christmas Child. She, alongside her sister-in-law, spent countless hours buying and packing shoeboxes to send to needy children. Her heart was bigger that she was. She was loved by her family and friends, and will be so greatly missed.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Maxie McLendon; and brothers, Jerome McLendon and Tommy McLendon.

Judy is survived by her sister-in-law, Wanda McLendon; nieces, Kim Jones (Johnny), Jane Smith (Keith), Tonya Hardy (Tommy); nephews, Greg McLendon (Clarissa) and Marc McLendon (Lesley); along with nine great-nieces and nephews, and 13 great-great-nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Unity Baptist Church Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Mission Fund, Unity Baptist Church, 187 Highway 28, Georgetown, MS 39078.