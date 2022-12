Lewis Thomas “L.T.” Kinzey passed away Dec. 13, 2022. A funeral service was held Dec. 20 at Hazlehurst Funeral Home Chapel, with interment at Hazlehurst City Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Ann; daughters, Charlean McDougle, Shirley Ann Kinzey, and Nicole Smith; sons, Willie Fred, J.L., and Larry; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.