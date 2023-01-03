James Patrick “Pat” Smith, 64, was reunited with the love of his life on Dec. 18, 2022. What a glorious reunion he had looked forward to for so many years. A funeral service was held at Stringer Funeral Home, with burial at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Hazlehurst.

Pat is survived by his daughter, Tomarrah Cummins (Josh); along with his three stepchildren, Tim Whitehead (Tracy), Pam Massa (Forrest), and Pat Middleton (Danny Wayne).

The pride of his life and the best title he was given was “Pawpaw.” He is survived by nine loving grandchildren, whom he adored from the moment each was born. He left big shoes to fill to live up to the definition of a real pawpaw that he lived his life being. He also has 12 great-grandchildren who adore him just the same.

Pat was preceded in death by his beautiful bride, Irma Jean Posey Smith; father, Grady Smith; and mother, Evie Elizabeth Smith.

Pat had a huge family that loved him and cherished him. He had a host of adoring nieces and nephews, as well as eight siblings, Lawrence Smith, Rachel Case, Inez Walker, Libby Smith, Kathy Cooper, Cecil Smith, Brant Smith, and Rance Smith, who will continue to feel the loss of their sweet brother. Pat will have the comfort of siblings Lillian Barlow, Mary Kennedy, Peggy Ann Hall, Grady Smith Jr., Howard Smith, Charles Wayne Smith, and Thomas Weathersby waiting for him in heaven.

Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 6161 Highway 472, Hazlehurst, MS 39083.