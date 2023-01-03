Leonard Sandifer, 72, of Georgetown, passed away Dec. 16, 2022, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Graveside service was held Dec. 22 at Brushy Creek M.B. Church Cemetery, with Century Funeral Home handling the arrangements.

Survivors include sons, Leyon Sandifer and Samuel Sandifer; daughters, Mary Sandifer, Patricia E. Sandifer, JoAnn Bell, and Felicia Adams; brothers, R.J. Sandifer, Tony Sandifer, William E. Sandifer; sisters, Essie Gaines, Mary Gaines, Irene Jones, Sarah A. Dixon, and Ruth Sandifer; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.