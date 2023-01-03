Vernon Stanley Morris, 72, of Wesson, went to be with Lord on Dec. 27, 2022, at University Medical Center in Jackson. A funeral service was held Dec. 31 at Strong Hope Baptist Church, with burial in the Strong Hope Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Stanley loved being outdoors, farming, hunting, riding the tractor, or herding his cattle. He was an experienced welder in addition to all of his work on the farm. Stanley was a member of Strong Hope Baptist Church in Wesson. He was a legendary storyteller, and his stories will continue to be passed on for years to come.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Jesse and Maxine Beasley Morris.

He is survived by his wife, Deania Williams Morris; sons, Greg Morris (Katie) and Seth Morris (Melissa); sisters, Marvene Bross (Michael) and Sharron Malpass (Mel); brother, Jerry Morris; and step-grandson, Jasper Woodcock.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Strong Hope Cemetery Fund, UMMC, Liver Transplant Services, or your favorite charity.