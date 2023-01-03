Tommy Courtney

Tommy Keith Courtney Sr., 75, of Crystal Springs, went home to be with the Lord peacefully in the early hours of Dec. 26, 2022, after being admitted to Baptist Hospital. His passing followed a long life of miraculous healings. We rejoice for him that he gets to leave his damaged body behind and is now completely healed.

He is survived by his children, Kimberly Courtney King and Rebecca Courtney; grandchildren, Shelby Courtney, Jason Courtney, Memphis King, and Ryder Val King; sister, Patricia Courtney Thomason; and many other family members and friends.

Tommy was born on Nov. 8, 1947, at St. Dominic Memorial Hospital in Jackson to Wessie Lavera (Drew) Courtney and Henry Simpson Courtney Jr. He lived in Crystal Springs his entire life, first with his parents then with his young bride and love of his life, Linda Carol (Johnson) Courtney.

Tommy graduated from Crystal Springs High School in 1965, then attended Copiah-Lincoln Community College. In the following months, he married his high-school sweetheart. He was well loved by and remains friends with many of his high school graduating class. He was the sax player in a band called The Haints and played in the Co-Lin marching band, which had the opportunity to march in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. After college, Tommy joined the workforce and, for most of his life, was a tool and die tradesman and machinist.

Tommy believed in working hard and put great effort into providing for his family. He did whatever it took to make sure they were well taken care of. He was a quiet and steady man, strong and determined. Some may say even a little bit stubborn.

At the young age of nine months, Tommy underwent radiation for what was believed to be, at the time, a cancerous tumor on his left shoulder. The everlasting results of that radiation took a toll on his body through the years, but he battled through. Because of some of his health challenges, Tommy learned early on to be industrious. He modified many tools “McGyver”-style so they worked for him. He was continually inventing improvements. He worked with his hands and was never without a project, whether that was working on a car, building a teardrop trailer, or rebuilding his home after a fire. He kept his yard meticulously and, more often than not, got the mower stuck in the ditch trying to cut those last few blades of grass at the road. One could most often find him in the shop he built behind his house working on cars with his son.

After high school, Tommy purchased his 1966 Mustang fastback, which he named Banshee. He may or may not have attempted to evade law enforcement a time or two, sometimes succeeding and sometimes failing. Tommy and his friends spent many hours on Six Mile Road and other places seeing just how good Banshee was in a 1/4-mile drag. He made sure all three of his children owned Mustang muscle cars, and he still owned his fastback when he died. Tommy owned numerous motorcycles throughout the years and made many Thanksgiving runs and other trips on his Honda Goldwing with friends.

Tommy was a long-standing member of Highland Baptist Church, where he faithfully served as a deacon. After the passing of his son, he moved his letter to New Zion Baptist Church, where he was a member when he died. He was a quiet presence at the church and a rule follower.

Tommy was preceded in death by his wife of almost 50 years, Linda Carol (Johnson) Courtney; his son, Tommy Keith (T.K.) Courtney Jr.; his father and mother, Henry Simpson Courtney Jr. and Wessie Lavera (Drew) Courtney.

A funeral service was held Dec. 29 at Stringer Funeral Home, followed by burial at Johnson Cemetery.