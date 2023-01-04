Keep Crystal Springs Beautiful hosts spring bulb giveaway

The City of Crystal Springs Parks and Recreation Department, in collaboration with Keep Crystal Springs Beautiful, is hosting a bulb giveaway.

The bulbs consist of irises, hyacinths, tulips, and daffodils that were provided to the city by Keep Mississippi Beautiful. They can be picked up at the Packing Shed in downtown Crystal Springs at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14.

This event is a great way to reuse, recycle, and give back to the community in a way that gets people to visit downtown. Citizens can contribute to the beautification of Crystal Springs by planting these bulbs in their yards, community gardens, parks, and other public spaces.

Bulbs will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.