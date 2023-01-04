Wreaths Across America ceremony held in Georgetown

Despite cold temperatures and drizzling rain, a large crowd endured the elements Dec. 19 to honor fallen veterans at the Fifth Annual Wreaths Across America Ceremony in Georgetown. Rep. Becky Currie, Rep. Gregory Holloway, Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, Patriot Guard Riders from Brookhaven, Dr. Tim Lea from Co-Lin Veteran Affairs, and Hazlehurst Indian Battalion ROTC were among the many special guests in attendance. Both young and old were fully engaged in fulfilling the message of Wreaths Across America to Remember, Honor, and Teach others about the many sacrifices that have been made by veterans and their families all over our great country and right here at home.