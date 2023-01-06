Co-Lin announces 2022-2023 Who’s Who

Copiah-Lincoln Community College is proud to announce the students selected to Who’s Who at Copiah-Lincoln Community College for 2022-2023. Selection for Who’s Who at Co-Lin is based upon leadership, scholarship, character, involvement in academic and extra-curricular activities, and the potential for success upon graduation. Students enrolled full-time in two-year programs with a minimum of 3.0 GPA are eligible for consideration. Nominations were accepted from faculty, staff, and students; and a committee composed of administrators, staff, and faculty members made the final recommendations. Honorees will receive a certificate and have their photo featured in the 2022-2023 Co-Lin Trillium yearbook.

Wesson Campus students selected to Who’s Who include Will Ballenger, of Brandon; Kayla Barfield, of Wesson; Lila Blackburn, of Red Bay, Ala.; Joshua Boone, of Foxworth; Malcolm Bouldin, of Natchez; Garrett Boutwell, of Wesson; Evan Breland, of Lake; William Cooper Brinson, of Wesson; Akura Brown, of Hazlehurst; Ty’China Byrd and Jaycee Case, both of Brookhaven; Cassie Chisholm, of Osyka; Mason Clanton, of Meadville; Allison Covington and Austin Durr, both of Brookhaven; Nicholas Earls, of Natchez; Isaac Ebbers, of Brookhaven; Hailey Etheridge, of Liberty; Ellis Fair Jr., of Crystal Springs; Dylan Fortenberry and Hugh Fortenberry III, both of Brookhaven; Julianna Frazier, of Bogue Chitto; Hayley Freeny, of Brookhaven; Nicholas Grady, of Wesson; Hugh Greer, Landon Greer, and Gracie Guynes, all of Bogue Chitto; Elijah Harrist, of Brandon; Anna Hedgepeth, of Monticello; Jessie Heflin, of Florence; Gabriella Hegwood, of Bay Springs; Destiny Hill, of Brandon; Dinetta Hillard, of Hazlehurst; Bradley Wyatt Hodges, of Brookhaven; Emma Hodges, of Bogue Chitto; Whitney Howell and Harrison Hux, both of Brookhaven; Skylar James, of Wesson; Annalee Johnson, of Tylertown; Kathryn Johnson, of Ruth; Montrell Johnson and Vontrell Johnson, both of Pinola; Wilson Hib Johnson, of Ruth; Michael Kelly and Madeline King, both of Brookhaven; Faith Kivett, of Tallulah, La.; Jordan Kramer, of Brookhaven; Evan Lambert, of Monticello; Lorelai Langley, of Bogue Chitto; James Hardy Lewis, of Brandon; Larson Lewis, of Wesson; Jenna Long, of Meadville; Colby Longmire, of Liberty; Tristan Marchioni, of Gulfport; Makayla Martin, of Bogue Chitto; Shelby Martin, of Wesson; Kade May, of Florence; Joshua McCreary and Hayden McCurley, both of Brookhaven; Jordan McKenzie, of Franklinton, La.; Walker Mitchell, of Eupora; William Mohead, of Madison; Alexandra Moon, of Poynton with Worth, England; Navid Mousavi, of Castellon, Spain; Caleb Myers, of Brookhaven; Sarah Nalley, of Brandon; Alex Navarro, of Valencia, Spain; Gabriel Netterville, of Brookhaven; Jane Newman, of Gattman; Samuel Papizan, of Crystal Springs; Kade Parker, of West Monroe, La.; Christalyn Penn, of Wesson; Kaylee Price, of Ruth; Kylie Ready, of Monticello; Harold Rhodes, of Prentiss; Bobby Shanklin Jr., of Macon; Isaac Sivils, of Bude; Jered Smith, of Magee; Lawson Smith and William Tate Smith, both of Brookhaven; Zachary Sorey, of Brandon; Skyler Speights, of Monticello; Hayden Spring, of Smithdale; Haden Stephens, of Brandon; Augustus Sullivan, of Brookhaven; Joshua Taylor and Keegan Thurman, both of Monticello; Joshua Trask Jr., of Natchez; Collin Waldrop and Emma Lou Waldrop, both of Brookhaven; Kaitlin Wallace, of Hattiesburg; Madelyn Weeks, of Clinton; Rainie Welch, of Bogue Chitto; Belle West, of Terry; Maggie West, of Waynesboro; Cassie Whatley, of McComb; William Whittington, of Hattiesburg; Conner Wilson, of Osyka; Kylie Windmiller, of Bogue Chitto; and Justin Zeigler, of Crystal Springs.

Natchez Campus students selected to Who’s Who include Brandy Simmons, of Bude; Landa Alhanshaly, of Crystal Springs; Jamesha Herrington, Weston Watts, Lashaunta Williamsmiller, all of Fayette; Chenlez McCray, of Ferriday, La.; Kaylan Harried, of Lorman; Daisy Applewhite, of Magnolia; Destiny Addae, Tyrel Bacon, Cassiopeia Baker, Evan Barnes, Brandon Buie, Briana Carter, Gabrielle Champ, Eniah Chatman, Sanaa Chatman, Josiah Chenier, William Chisholm, Ciera Demby, Shakyrrah Franklin, Charnecia Green, Tirrany Gurley, Jayla Harris, Kennadi Henry, Taylor Henry, Amya Hoggatt, Toniya Hollins, Latrice Hunt, Jakerriney Johnson, Lawrence Jones, Nilah Jones, Olivia Lancaster, Bryna Lee, Saniyah Malone, Fletcher Mims, Gerald Monroe, Branden Paige, Amari Perry, Matthew Petty, Jordan Reed, Ava Reese, Kaitlyn Richardson, Trent Richardson, Tiyanna Rollins, Daylin Rouser, Lauren Walters, Ruth Wesley, Aariq White, Jaylon Wilson, Taylor Wolf, and Alexis Woods, all of Natchez; April Norrell, of Port Gibson; Sherrell Doss and Erika Mireles, both of Roxie; Blair Burchfield of Vidalia, La.; Leon Cooper, of Waterproof; Alexis June and Tiffany Thompson, both of Woodville.

Simpson County Center students selected to Who’s Who include Mercy Bishop, Selena Bush, Emma Cockrell, and Dakota Curlee, all of Magee; Ervin Davis, of Silver Creek; Maizy Fewell, of Mendenhall; Mary Green, of Brandon; Ramsey Jones, of Mendenhall; Vyronica Lee, William May, Sara McLain, Madeline Mullins, and Dakota Parish, all of Magee; Jaymee Smith, of Braxton; Justin Ware, of Mendenhall; Warner Watkins, of Mount Olive; Jardashia Williams, of Mendenhall; and Anna Wood, of Mount Olive.