MSU greenhouse vegetable short course set for March 7-8

By Susan Collins-Smith

MSU Extension Service

Current and prospective greenhouse vegetable producers are invited to attend the Mississippi State University Greenhouse Vegetable Short Course March 7 and 8.

The short course, formerly known as the Greenhouse Tomato Short Course, will be offered at the MSU North Mississippi Research and Extension Center in Verona.

Attendees will learn about greenhouse vegetable management practices for growing tomato, lettuce, and other crops via greenhouse, vertical, and indoor production. Other educational sessions will address marketing, social media, economics of scale, and pest and disease management.

Participants will also hear from a greenhouse grower and tour the research facility in Verona. The tour will feature hydroponic growing techniques, greenhouse controls, and indoor production of lettuce with light emitting diodes, or LEDs.

Vendors will be on-site to display various goods and services.

Preregistration is $75 per attendee and closes Feb. 21. The fee covers conference handouts, lunch and refreshments both days, as well as the tour.

Preregistration must be done through the Extension registration portal at https://reg.extension.msstate.edu.

On-site registration is $100 per attendee and covers the same amenities as preregistration.

The short course is organized by personnel with the MSU Extension Service and Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station.