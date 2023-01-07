Registration open for college savings art contest

Registration is now open for the 10th Annual College Savings Mississippi Art Contest. The contest will run from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28. Students from across Mississippi will be competing for over $3,000 in Mississippi Affordable College Savings (MACS) scholarships by submitting an original piece of art based on the theme, “What do you want to be when you grow up?”

The contest is open to any Mississippi student from pre-K to 12th grade, whether in a classroom, through an after school program, or by homeschooling. A $500 MACS scholarship will be awarded to the first place contestant in each of the following age categories:

Pre-Kindergarten through 2nd grade

Third through fifth grades

Sixth through eighth grades

Ninth through 12th grades

A second place prize of a $250 MACS scholarship and third place prize of a $100 MACS scholarship will also be awarded in each category.

Students in pre-K through second grade should submit their artwork on an official entry form. Students third through 12th grades should submit their original 8.5-inch-by-11-inch artwork using a medium of their choice.

To download contest rules and registration packet, visit https://treasury.ms.gov/artcontest online.