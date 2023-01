Dennis Demond Crump, 38, passed away Dec. 24, 2022. A funeral service was held Dec. 31 at Antioch M.B. Church in Hazlehurst, with interment at White Bay Cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Adren Williams Crump; mother, Teresa Pendleton Fuller; father, Dennis Ray Crump; grandmother, Frances Sandifer; brother, Sidney Antonio Fuller; and sister, Audreonna Monique Fuller.