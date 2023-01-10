A graveside service for Donald Roy Curtis was held Jan. 6, 2023, at Spring Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Curtis, 87, of Wesson, passed away Jan. 2. He was born Sept. 22, 1935, to Welby and Ruby Curtis in Hazlehurst. Donald served in the Army during Peace Time. After serving in the military, he returned to Vicksburg where his family was living. He met Sherrill in Vicksburg; they married and lived there for several years after the children were born, then moved back to Hazlehurst. He was employed at the Copiah Feed Mill and later went to Kulhman Electric as a coil winder until he retired and then came home to take care of his farm, cattle, and home life.

He loved meeting new friends, and his love for music kept him busy. He sang in the choir and sang with a group at Strong Hope Baptist Church for many, many years. He also sang with a very special friend (Wayne Magee) at many nursing homes, churches, and special meetings. Over the years, Donald and Sherrill moved their membership to Clear Branch Baptist Church and were very active as members until he was not able to go.

Even though he could not go places to share his music, he kept Wayne’s tapes and CDs by his chair and listened to them every day.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William “Bill” Curtis, Chelsie Curtis, and Julian Curtis; and sister, Inez Curtis.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sherrill Ann Curtis; son, Ronald Curtis (Tiffany); daughters, Shere Hussien and Karen Ann Middleton (Ronnie); brother, L.F. Curtis; sister, Ann Curtis Mirick; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clear Branch Baptist Church Building Fund, 2166 Clear Branch Lane, Wesson, MS 39191 or to St Jude’s, P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.

Many thanks to Clear Branch Baptist Church, Ms. Bessie, our special cookie lady, Hospice Ministries, Riverwood Family Funeral Service, friends, neighbors, and all sitters. A special thanks to Glinda Benjamin for being there for us and helping with all our needs.