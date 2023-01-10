Everett Alston Mitchell Jr., 86, passed away peacefully at his home in Virginia Beach, Va., on Jan. 5, 2023.

Born and raised in Crystal Springs, he was a Southern gentleman with a huge heart. Joining the Navy in 1955, he dedicated 20 years proudly serving his country. He met, fell in love, and married Kaye Walker Mitchell in 1963 and spent 53 wonderful years together before her passing in 2016. He was a dedicated Christian and longtime member of Thalia Lynn Baptist Church in Virginia Beach. Residing in Virginia Beach for 53 years, he loved time with his family, fishing, and gardening.

A member of the Future Farmers of America growing up, he knew how to grow some good tomatoes. He was an avid freshwater and saltwater fisherman, catching numerous citations and competing in saltwater tournaments. He was a longtime volunteer with Hope House Foundation, which supports individuals with developmental disabilities to live in their own home. After retiring 20 years from the U.S. Navy and 20 years from civil service in Aviation Electronics, he enjoyed more time with family and fishing. He was a quiet man with a huge heart that was a loving husband, adoring father, and wonderful brother.

He is survived by his daughter, Janevette Kaye Mitchell Hutchinson and her husband, Mark Raymond Hutchinson; sisters, Evelyn Fitzpatrick and Midge Ardizzoni; sisters-in-law, Janet Duncan, Norma Mitchell, and Lucy Walker; brothers-in-law, Dennis Duncan and Kenneth Walker; plus numerous nieces and nephews; his poodle, Chanel; and grand-dog, Ella, all whom he loved very much. He was a wonderful light whose glow is now dimmer. He will be truly missed but always felt and alive in our hearts.

A funeral service was held Jan. 10 in H.D. Oliver Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia Beach, followed by a procession to Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to Medi Home Health and Hospice, 530 Independence Parkway #200, Chesapeake, VA, 23320.