Grady Carl Merchant, 94, of Crystal Springs, passed away at his residence Jan. 7, 2023. A funeral service was held Jan. 11 at Gatesville Baptist Church, with burial in the Gatesville Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Merchant was born on Feb. 9, 1928, to Grady and Ruby Merchant. He was one of 11 children. Mr. Merchant was raised and went to school at Branch. He served in the U.S. Army from October 1950 until October 1952. He married Thelma Walsh on Feb. 21, 1954, at Leesburg Baptist Church. Mr. Merchant was a member of Gatesville Baptist Church since August 1954.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Walsh Merchant; his parents, Grady and Ruby Merchant; his daughter, Donna Jean McFall; his grandson, Kevin McFall; and his siblings, James Merchant, Joseph Merchant, Willie Merchant, Wilbur Merchant, Rosie Byrd, Vivian Still and Opal Irby.

He is survived by his sons, Craig Grady Merchant (Linda), Carl L. Merchant (Marcia), and Clay Randall Merchant (Rhinda); brother, Marquaine Merchant; sisters, Lavelle Smith and Carolyn Lawrence; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.