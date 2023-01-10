James Edward Killingsworth, 66, passed away Dec. 30, 2022. A funeral service was held Jan. 8, 2023, at Fair Hill M.B. Church in Monticello, with interment at the church cemetery. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Ethel Killingsworth; daughters, Sandra Sandifer, Jamie Cooley, Jamie Bridges, and Jessica Watts; sons, Kelvin Travis, Edward Travis, Eric Travis, and Otis Travis; sisters, Ruth Dixon, Diane Ivy, and Gloria Killingsworth; brothers, Joe Davis, Robert Killingsworth, Lanny Killingsworth, and William Killingsworth; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.