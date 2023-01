Joaquin O. Miller Sr., 43, passed away Dec. 17, 2022. A funeral service was held Jan. 7, 2023, at Antioch Baptist Church in Hazlehurst, with interment at Hazlehurst City Cemetery. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Survivors include his wife, Niyoshi Queen Miller; sons, Joaquin Miller II and Joaqeem Miller; mother, Sharon Armstrong; father, Emanuel Gilmore; brothers, Derrick Miller and Derrick Gilmore; and sister, Jessica Forest.